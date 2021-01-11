Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Raised to $272.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price hoisted by Argus from $230.00 to $272.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $219.38.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $230.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $240.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

In related news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,358.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 89,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,922,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 13.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 183.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 75.0% in the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 14.3% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

