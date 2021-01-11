PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:PFL)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th.
PFL opened at $11.54 on Monday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $12.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average is $10.39.
