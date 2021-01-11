Wright Investors’ Service (OTCMKTS:WISH) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Wright Investors’ Service (OTCMKTS:WISH) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WISH. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Wright Investors’ Service in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Wright Investors’ Service in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Wright Investors’ Service in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Wright Investors’ Service in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Wright Investors’ Service in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wright Investors’ Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.22.

Get Wright Investors' Service alerts:

Shares of Wright Investors’ Service stock opened at $20.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.68. Wright Investors’ Service has a 12-month low of $17.41 and a 12-month high of $24.75.

Wright Investors’ Service Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management and financial advisory services. It deals with equities, fixed income, and asset allocation products. The company was founded on March 10, 1998 and is headquartered in Mount Kisco, NY.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Wright Investors' Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wright Investors' Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.