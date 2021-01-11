Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

AM has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Antero Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $8.08 on Monday. Antero Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $8.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.44.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $233.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Midstream will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 9,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $60,881.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,817.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets. It owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

