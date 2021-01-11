Barclays Initiates Coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE)

Equities research analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. World Wrestling Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.07.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

WWE stock opened at $48.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.42. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $64.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.03.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.59 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $1,343,700.00. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 250.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 23.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 14.1% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 2,508.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.