Analysts Expect Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to Post $3.46 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) will announce earnings per share of $3.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Best Buy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.86. Best Buy reported earnings of $2.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full-year earnings of $7.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.41 to $8.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.31 to $8.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Best Buy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Best Buy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.10.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $477,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,316 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,239 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 33.3% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 7.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,876 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBY opened at $107.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.92 and a 200-day moving average of $105.60. The company has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $124.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

