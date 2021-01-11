Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $210.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $190.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.

GLOB has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Globant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Globant from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.80.

Get Globant alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $230.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.75. Globant has a one year low of $70.83 and a one year high of $230.47.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $207.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.76 million. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Globant will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the third quarter worth $56,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Globant by 17.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Globant by 79.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Globant by 14.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,710,000 after buying an additional 18,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.