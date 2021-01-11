-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) will announce ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Alphatec’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.15). Alphatec posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 91.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.95). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $41.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.95% and a negative return on equity of 266.45%.

ATEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alphatec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in Alphatec during the 3rd quarter worth $5,169,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 2,661.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 372,930 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,175,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,237,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 3rd quarter worth about $914,000. 31.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $13.37 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.53. Alphatec has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

