Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Upgraded by UBS Group to Buy

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SAN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Santander from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $3.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 15.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 105.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,798,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510,176 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 187.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,071,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306,624 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 6.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 669,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 39,263 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the third quarter worth $1,199,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the third quarter worth $1,097,000. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

