Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.19-0.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $118-119 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.00 million.Natus Medical also updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.19-0.31 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on NTUS. TheStreet upgraded Natus Medical from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Natus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Natus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTUS opened at $23.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.43. Natus Medical has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $34.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.82 million, a P/E ratio of -43.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.40 million. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Natus Medical will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.