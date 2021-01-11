Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.19-0.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $118-119 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.00 million.Natus Medical also updated its Q4 2020
After-Hours guidance to 0.19-0.31 EPS.
Several research firms recently commented on NTUS. TheStreet upgraded Natus Medical from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Natus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Natus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.
Shares of NASDAQ NTUS opened at $23.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.43. Natus Medical has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $34.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.82 million, a P/E ratio of -43.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
About Natus Medical
Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.
