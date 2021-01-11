AllSafe Reaches Market Cap of $300,173.12 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 16.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for $0.0328 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. AllSafe has a total market cap of $300,173.12 and $4.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00015443 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 57.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000026 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigiFinexToken (DFT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000400 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

