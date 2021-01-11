LOLTOKEN Price Tops $0.0038 on Major Exchanges (LOL)

LOLTOKEN (CURRENCY:LOL) traded 32.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last seven days, LOLTOKEN has traded 46.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. LOLTOKEN has a market cap of $1.68 million and $1,088.00 worth of LOLTOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LOLTOKEN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00023636 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00111674 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00067132 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.10 or 0.00262179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00062971 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,388.98 or 0.87453074 BTC.

LOLTOKEN’s launch date was July 30th, 2019. LOLTOKEN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,347,555 tokens. The official message board for LOLTOKEN is medium.com/@LOLTOKEN_EIU.AC . LOLTOKEN’s official website is loleiu.io . LOLTOKEN’s official Twitter account is @EmogiCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

