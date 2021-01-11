Hush Trading Down 9.3% Over Last 7 Days (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. Hush has a market cap of $326,306.92 and approximately $30,234.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hush has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. One Hush coin can now be purchased for $0.0313 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.77 or 0.00287119 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 64.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00074988 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00035924 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000197 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 10,427,077 coins. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

