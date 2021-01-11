Internet of People Trading Down 68.5% Over Last 7 Days (IOP)

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. During the last seven days, Internet of People has traded down 68.5% against the US dollar. One Internet of People coin can now be purchased for about $0.0313 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet of People has a total market cap of $420,994.14 and $1.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000159 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00039958 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Dark.Build (DARK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00041771 BTC.

Internet of People Coin Profile

Internet of People (CRYPTO:IOP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. Internet of People’s official website is iop.global . Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Internet of People

Internet of People can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet of People should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet of People using one of the exchanges listed above.

