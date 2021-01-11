Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Telos’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.11). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Telos will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Telos.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Telos in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Telos in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.50 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS opened at $30.47 on Friday. Telos has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $33.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.42.

In other news, Director John W. Maluda purchased 441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7,497.00 per share, with a total value of $3,306,177.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,283,210. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

