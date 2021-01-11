Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) to report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brainsway’s earnings. Brainsway posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brainsway will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brainsway.

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Brainsway had a negative net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 33.99%. The business had revenue of $6.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 million.

BWAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Brainsway in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brainsway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brainsway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brainsway stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Brainsway as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

BWAY opened at $8.10 on Friday. Brainsway has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $12.53. The company has a market capitalization of $87.64 million, a PE ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.24.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

