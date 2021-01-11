$0.96 EPS Expected for Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Camden National’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $1.00. Camden National reported earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden National will report full-year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Camden National.

Get Camden National alerts:

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $47.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 27.17%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CAC shares. ValuEngine lowered Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Camden National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Camden National by 3.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Camden National by 47.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Camden National by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Camden National by 5.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Camden National by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CAC opened at $38.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.50. Camden National has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $48.48. The firm has a market cap of $576.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Camden National’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden National (CAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.