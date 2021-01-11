Roth Capital Boosts McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Price Target to $2.00

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) had its target price hoisted by Roth Capital from $1.90 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McEwen Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of McEwen Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McEwen Mining has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.31.

McEwen Mining stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.11. McEwen Mining has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.60.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 140.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $27.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that McEwen Mining will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in McEwen Mining by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 361,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 13,420 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in McEwen Mining by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 726,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in McEwen Mining by 12.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 25,765 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in McEwen Mining by 28,251.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,991 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in McEwen Mining during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

