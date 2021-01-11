Argus Raises Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target to $160.00

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its price objective hoisted by Argus from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PKG. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.40.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $144.78 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $71.05 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.02.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.99%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.29%.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 2,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $295,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,889.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total transaction of $2,013,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,261.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,516 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,032. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,010,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,216,000 after purchasing an additional 108,504 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 613,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,880,000 after purchasing an additional 136,374 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 600,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,496,000 after purchasing an additional 107,273 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,974,000 after purchasing an additional 236,474 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 252,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,127,000 after purchasing an additional 113,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

