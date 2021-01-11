Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.50 price target (up from $10.50) on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut Liberty Oilfield Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $12.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 3.30. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $12.61.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.92 million. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $109,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,417,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,530,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $445,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,417,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,704,421.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter valued at about $110,000.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

