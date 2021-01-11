MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MD has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on MEDNAX from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded MEDNAX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded MEDNAX from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Truist boosted their price target on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded MEDNAX from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.42.

Shares of MD stock opened at $23.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.79. MEDNAX has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $27.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.03.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $460.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MEDNAX will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 66,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $1,536,538.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,691,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,913,171. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MD. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in MEDNAX by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in MEDNAX during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in MEDNAX by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in MEDNAX by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

