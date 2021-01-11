BidaskClub Upgrades Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PLT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Plantronics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Plantronics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Plantronics in a report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Plantronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Plantronics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Plantronics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Shares of PLT stock opened at $31.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.86. Plantronics has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $34.86.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $410.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.91 million. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 17.30% and a negative net margin of 52.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Plantronics will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Plantronics by 30.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Plantronics by 165.0% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Plantronics in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Plantronics by 156.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Plantronics by 63.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

