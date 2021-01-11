Mizuho Raises Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $92.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Micron Technology from a sell rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Micron Technology from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Micron Technology from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $77.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.07 and a 200-day moving average of $54.85. The firm has a market cap of $86.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $84.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,520,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,934,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $653,210.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,214 shares in the company, valued at $9,325,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,705 shares of company stock worth $7,658,336. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 120.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

