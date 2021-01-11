Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Increased to $96.00 by Analysts at Longbow Research

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target increased by Longbow Research from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.19.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $77.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $84.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.07 and its 200 day moving average is $54.85. The company has a market cap of $86.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 11,668 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $713,614.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,852,855.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,755,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 335,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,059,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,705 shares of company stock valued at $7,658,336. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,258,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,498,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,277 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 35.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $846,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699,280 shares during the period. Himalaya Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 15.8% in the third quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $538,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,100 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 7.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,995,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,368,000 after buying an additional 674,441 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 6.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,664,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $312,968,000 after buying an additional 407,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

