Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Downgraded by Tudor Pickering to “Hold”

Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KMI. ValuEngine upgraded Kinder Morgan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.63.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $14.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $22.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day moving average of $13.74. The company has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 119.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $738,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 517.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,405,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,319,000 after buying an additional 1,177,994 shares during the last quarter. 55.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

