World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on INT. TheStreet upgraded World Fuel Services from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine raised World Fuel Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised World Fuel Services from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of INT opened at $32.64 on Thursday. World Fuel Services has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $42.87. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.71 and a 200-day moving average of $25.77.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that World Fuel Services will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 14.34%.

In other World Fuel Services news, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,610 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,897.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $45,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,515 shares of company stock worth $995,700 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in World Fuel Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,955,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,131,000 after purchasing an additional 35,968 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 29.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 951,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,509,000 after acquiring an additional 214,995 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 2.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 752,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,957,000 after acquiring an additional 16,424 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 28.7% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 729,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,785,000 after acquiring an additional 162,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 1,524.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 520,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,038,000 after acquiring an additional 488,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

