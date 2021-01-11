Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ennis (NYSE:EBF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NYSE EBF opened at $18.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $472.39 million, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.23. Ennis has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $22.20.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Ennis had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 9.37%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ennis by 9.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 8,713 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ennis in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Ennis by 11.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ennis by 15.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 257,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 34,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ennis by 168.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

