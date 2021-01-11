Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target to $50.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. 140166 lowered shares of Corteva from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Corteva from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Argus raised shares of Corteva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.95.

NYSE CTVA opened at $43.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 52.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $43.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.99.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other Corteva news, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 13,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $469,254.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $328,982.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,871 shares of company stock worth $1,768,306. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth $492,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Corteva by 2,641.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 48,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 46,683 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 1,849.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 202,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 192,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

