BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

BP (NYSE:BP) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BP’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC cut shares of BP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of BP from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BP from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded BP from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.66.

Shares of BP stock opened at $24.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.44. The stock has a market cap of $82.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. BP has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $39.07.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $44.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.84 billion. BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that BP will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in BP in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of BP by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 433,655 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BP in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in BP by 1.2% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 121,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

