Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of SIG opened at $37.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Signet Jewelers has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $38.44. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 2.67.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.77. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 34,782 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter worth $2,533,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the third quarter valued at $635,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the third quarter valued at $2,811,000.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

