Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Howard Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Ellicott City, Maryland, operates as a holding company for Howard Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services in Maryland. It offers various deposits products, such as community business, business relationship, business solutions, super, howard relationship, and howard maximum checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; business, junior, and personal savings accounts; anniversary, incentive, and business money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. The company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial construction, commercial real estate, home equity, and consumer installment loans; and commercial and unsecured lines of credit. Howard Bancorp also provides business and personal online banking and Web BillPay services, ATM cards, business credit cards, and cash management, lockbox processing, and wire transfers services. “

Get Howard Bancorp alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HBMD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of HBMD opened at $13.14 on Thursday. Howard Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $18.87. The stock has a market cap of $246.27 million, a PE ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. Howard Bancorp had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $20.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Howard Bancorp will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBMD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Howard Bancorp by 229.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Howard Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Howard Bancorp by 19.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Howard Bancorp by 5.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Howard Bancorp by 150.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Howard Bancorp (HBMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.