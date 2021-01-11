Benchmark Cuts Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Price Target to $15.00

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) had its price objective decreased by Benchmark from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:INO opened at $9.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 9.14. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $33.79.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Weiner sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $187,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 844,719 shares in the company, valued at $9,046,940.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $213,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,747.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $62,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 253.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

