Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

NASDAQ LE opened at $22.44 on Thursday. Lands’ End has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day moving average of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $731.72 million, a P/E ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 2.71.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.18. Lands’ End had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $359.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lands’ End will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lands’ End in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Lands’ End in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 178,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

