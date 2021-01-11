Zacks: Analysts Expect Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) to Announce -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) to announce ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kintara Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Kintara Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.54). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.59). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kintara Therapeutics.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.36).

Several brokerages have commented on KTRA. Maxim Group began coverage on Kintara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ KTRA opened at $1.38 on Friday. Kintara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.38. The company has a market cap of $34.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.70.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kintara Therapeutics stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Kintara Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.

