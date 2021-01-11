Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ferro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Ferro posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ferro will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $241.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.78 million. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.41%. Ferro’s revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ferro from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Ferro stock opened at $15.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.79, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day moving average is $13.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Ferro has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $15.94.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Ferro by 732.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 7,232 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Ferro in the third quarter worth about $128,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferro by 32.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferro in the third quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ferro in the third quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

