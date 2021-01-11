Analysts Set Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Target Price at $77.00

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAMXF. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 26th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAMXF opened at $86.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.36. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $92.45.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

