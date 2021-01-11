Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Receives $60.30 Average Target Price from Analysts

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.30.

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth $33,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 346.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

CAH opened at $55.91 on Friday. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $39.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.22 and a 200-day moving average of $51.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.486 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

