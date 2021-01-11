Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. CIBC assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Teck Resources from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.13.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

NYSE TECK opened at $19.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.65. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0382 per share. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sprott Inc. grew its position in Teck Resources by 74.5% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 51,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 22,057 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 63.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 11,623 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 8.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 202,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 15,237 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 4.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 164.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 302,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 187,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.