Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) PT Raised to $50.00 at Morgan Stanley

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, AR Network reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub lowered Royal Caribbean Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Caribbean Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.24.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $72.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $135.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 2.67.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($5.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.92) by ($0.70). The business had revenue of ($33.69) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The company’s revenue was down 101.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -17.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,411,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,748 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,424,000 after purchasing an additional 334,645 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 492,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,902,000 after purchasing an additional 241,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 515.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 107,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 90,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 54,600 shares during the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

