Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of targeted therapies for liver disease arising from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and chronic hepatitis virus infection. The Company’s lead drug candidate CRV431, reduces liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Edison, New Jersey. “

Separately, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Hepion Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.56. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $6.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.18). On average, equities analysts expect that Hepion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Wijngaard bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $38,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert T. Foster bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Insiders purchased 61,500 shares of company stock worth $104,910 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.13% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

