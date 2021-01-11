Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Earns Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

CUK has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Carnival Co. & from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

CUK opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.30. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $49.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.28.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Richard Glasier acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,294.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 747.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 5,420,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,038,000 after buying an additional 4,781,494 shares during the period. Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,099,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,165,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 180.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 152,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 97,919 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

