Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) PT Raised to $14.00 at Morgan Stanley

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CCL. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Shares of CCL opened at $20.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.88. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $51.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.37 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $102,900,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,607,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,486,136.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Glasier purchased 10,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,294.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,959,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,169,000 after acquiring an additional 20,161,674 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 271.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,321,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,940,000 after buying an additional 3,887,555 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 93.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,309,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,188,000 after buying an additional 2,561,869 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 10,954.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,689,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,626,000 after buying an additional 1,673,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

