Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.83.

CAG stock opened at $34.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 530.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

