The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $408.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $408.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $308.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $297.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $331.34.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $366.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $326.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.40. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $125.47 and a 1 year high of $375.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total value of $312,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,081,910.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total transaction of $13,997,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 163,156 shares of company stock valued at $50,069,027. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,317 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. First American Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

