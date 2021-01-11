Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $7.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navios Maritime Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.67.

Shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $135.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.51. Navios Maritime Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.53 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 37.17%. Analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the second quarter worth about $40,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 271.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 11,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

