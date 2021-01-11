Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Raised to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $54.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $49.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of BRO opened at $48.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 0.66. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $48.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.46 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 118,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 416,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,860,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

