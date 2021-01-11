TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $46.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $47.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut TreeHouse Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.00.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

THS opened at $40.09 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.77.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 12,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $470,107.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Dale Smith acquired 2,600 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.74 per share, with a total value of $95,524.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,600 shares in the company, valued at $352,704. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,968 shares of company stock valued at $883,576. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, and Meal Solutions segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, bars, and ready-to-eat cereals.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.