$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eaton Vance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.92. Eaton Vance posted earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton Vance will report full year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eaton Vance.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 29.84%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Eaton Vance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.57.

Shares of EV opened at $71.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 3.61. Eaton Vance has a 1-year low of $23.59 and a 1-year high of $72.62.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $4.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is 45.59%.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 98,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total value of $6,496,137.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Eaton Vance by 8.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,559,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,503,000 after buying an additional 192,464 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance by 8.4% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,537,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,810,000 after buying an additional 196,232 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance by 6.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,661,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,405,000 after buying an additional 100,392 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Eaton Vance by 25.0% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,268,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,408,000 after buying an additional 253,726 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Eaton Vance by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 889,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,349,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

