RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RumbleON, Inc. provides internet based services. The Company operates an e-commerce platform for consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley Davidson motorcycles. RumbleON, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

RMBL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Aegis raised their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $30.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of RumbleON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBL opened at $31.57 on Friday. RumbleON has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $46.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.31. The firm has a market cap of $70.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 3.88.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. RumbleON had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a negative return on equity of 318.58%. The business had revenue of $117.26 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that RumbleON will post -16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMBL. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in RumbleON in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in RumbleON in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RumbleON by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RumbleON in the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Silverback Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RumbleON by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 158,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after buying an additional 73,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

RumbleON, Inc, a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles and other powersports. The company also provides third-party financing services.

