Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) will post $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.16. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $45.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.10 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HRMY. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.67.

Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 7.87 and a quick ratio of 7.80. Harmony Biosciences has a twelve month low of $28.97 and a twelve month high of $52.74.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,295,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,176,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $798,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,597,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. 0.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.

